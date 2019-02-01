All the Key Transfer Windows Facts and Stats as Deadline Day Spend Drops by £100m

By 90Min
February 01, 2019

Premier League spending in January fell for the first time since 2012 as a quiet month culminated with a fairly uneventful deadline day.

Twelve transfers on Thursday came to a total of £50m, with Miguel Almiron's record-breaking move to Newcastle and Jonny's permanent transfer to Wolves accounting for more than half that figure.

According to figures from the Sports Business Group at Deloitte (via BBC Sport), Premier League clubs spent just £180m in January, less than half what they forked out 12 months ago.

On that occasion, £430m was spent throughout the month, with £150m changing hands on deadline day alone.

This drop in spending mirrors last summer, which saw the first dip in spending since 2010.

  • Chelsea's signing of Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund was by far the most expensive of the month, with his £58m fee being almost three times that which Newcastle paid for Miguel Almiron (the second most expensive deal).
  • The signing of Pulisic, coupled with Liverpool's £19m sale of Dominic Solanke to Bournemouth, means that Chelsea now have the highest net spend in the Premier League this season (£145m to Liverpool's £136m).
  • The signings of Solanke from Liverpool and Chris Mepham from Brentford for a combined £31m makes Bournemouth the second-highest January spenders.
Lynne Cameron/GettyImages
  • Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United, Southampton and Tottenham were the five Premier League teams who did not make any signings during January.
  • A further five teams - Arsenal, Burnley, Leicester, Southampton and West Ham - did not spend any money, only making loans and free signings.
  • After becoming the first Premier League team in the transfer window era to make no summer signings, Tottenham's lack of business in January means that it is now more than a year since their last addition.
  • Newcastle finally broke their transfer record after 14 years with the £20m purchase of Almiron. The longest-standing transfer record in the Premier League now belongs to Manchester United, who spent £89m on Paul Pogba in 2016.
  • Apart from Newcastle, Cardiff was the only other Premier League side to break their transfer record in January.
  • Three of the seven most expensive signings were immediately loaned back to their previous club - Pulisic, Alexis Mac Allister (Argentinos Juniors to Brighton) and Ante Palaversa (Hajduk Split to Manchester City).
  • Despite the relatively quiet transfer window, the Premier League was still the highest-spending league in Europe.
  • The net spend across both transfer windows comes to £1.4bn, the second highest total for a Premier League season after the £1.9bn spent in 2017/18.
  • The Premier League remains the biggest importer of overseas talent, with 74% of signings made over the last two transfer windows coming from abroad.

