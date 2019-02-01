Barcelona have officially confirmed that Borussia Dortmund have exercised their right-to-buy option on loanee Paco Alcacer.

The Spain international has been in prolific form for Dortmund this season, firing in 12 goals in 14 games in the Bundesliga.

Now, Barcelona have confirmed via their official website that the German side have 'taken advantage of the permanent transfer option' included in the loan deal that was reached for the striker last summer – a slightly confusing statement, given that Dortmund 'confirmed' the purchase back in November.

The Catalan giants have revealed that Dortmund will pay €23m and €5m more in 'variables' and confirmed that they will receive 5% of any future sale by Dortmund.

Alcacer arrived at the Camp Nou from La Liga rivals Valencia in the 2016/2017 season, and made a total of 50 appearances for the side.

The forward scored 15 times in a Barcelona shirt, and picked up several major honors in his short spell in Catalonia, with one La Liga title, two Copa del Rey triumphs and a Spanish Super Cup honor to his name.

However, after struggling for regular first-team action, Alcacer joined Dortmund on a season-long loan last August and scored five goals off the bench in his first three matches in the Bundesliga.

The 25-year-old struck for a superb hat trick against Augsburg at the Westfalenstadion, with his injury-time winner coming courtesy of a free kick.

On Dec. 18, the 15-capped Spain international scored his 10th goal as a substitute in a 2-1 defeat away to Fortuna Dusseldorf, and in doing so set a new Bundesliga record for most goals scored in a single campaign from off the bench.