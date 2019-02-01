Barcelona Confirms Dortmund's Full Transfer for Loan Star Paco Alcacer

Barcelona have officially confirmed that Borussia Dortmund have exercised their right to buy option on loanee Paco Alcacer.

By 90Min
February 01, 2019

Barcelona have officially confirmed that Borussia Dortmund have exercised their right-to-buy option on loanee Paco Alcacer.

The Spain international has been in prolific form for Dortmund this season, firing in 12 goals in 14 games in the Bundesliga. 

Now, Barcelona have confirmed via their official website that the German side have 'taken advantage of the permanent transfer option' included in the loan deal that was reached for the striker last summer – a slightly confusing statement, given that Dortmund 'confirmed' the purchase back in November. 

The Catalan giants have revealed that Dortmund will pay €23m and €5m more in 'variables' and confirmed that they will receive 5% of any future sale by Dortmund.

Alcacer arrived at the Camp Nou from La Liga rivals Valencia in the 2016/2017 season, and made a total of 50 appearances for the side.

The forward scored 15 times in a Barcelona shirt, and picked up several major honors in his short spell in Catalonia, with one La Liga title, two Copa del Rey triumphs and a Spanish Super Cup honor to his name.

However, after struggling for regular first-team action, Alcacer joined Dortmund on a season-long loan last August and scored five goals off the bench in his first three matches in the Bundesliga.

The 25-year-old struck for a superb hat trick against Augsburg at the Westfalenstadion, with his injury-time winner coming courtesy of a free kick. 

On Dec. 18, the 15-capped Spain international scored his 10th goal as a substitute in a 2-1 defeat away to Fortuna Dusseldorf, and in doing so set a new Bundesliga record for most goals scored in a single campaign from off the bench.

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message