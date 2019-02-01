Former Premier League Star Dion Dublin Explains Why Chelsea and Arsenal Will Miss Out on Top Four

Former Manchester United forward Dion Dublin has backed his former side to sneak in to the final Champions League spot this season, after their recent revival under Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Though United currently sit in sixth place, they remain just two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, and are well in the mix to secure Champions League football for next season.

And after Chelsea slumped to their biggest league defeat in 13 years last time out, Dublin believes that the top four is now a tough ask for Maurizio Sarri's men - and has backed his former side to take the fourth spot come the end of the season.

“I know Manchester United dropped points and Arsenal scraped past Cardiff, but Chelsea carrying on with this sort of form, particularly away from home, top four looks tough for Chelsea,” Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“It does, it really does and Arsenal as well to be honest with you. I think both are looking over their shoulder at Man Utd."

Solskjær dropped his first points at the United helm last time out as his side could only muster a draw at home to Burnley, despite an impressive late comeback.

But, Dublin believes the Norwegian has the squad to push on for a top four spot and remains hopeful they'll pip Chelsea and Arsenal to the post.

“Man Utd’s squad is looking incredibly strong. I think with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer there they won’t give away too many points so Chelsea, I don’t think Chelsea can continue performing like they did tonight and conceding four goals, which is very unheard of for Chelsea’s back four.





“They can’t be as weak as this anymore, they can’t be, otherwise they won’t make top four.”

United will hope to bounce back from their disappointing midweek result as they face Liverpool's party-poopers Leicester at the weekend, whilst Chelsea host Huddersfield and Arsenal face a tricky away test against Manchester City.