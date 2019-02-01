Inter vs Bologna Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Inter will be looking to wash the bad taste of Coppa Italia defeat out of their mouths by getting their Serie A campaign back on track this weekend, when struggling Bologna visit San Siro hoping to take advantage of some stuttering recent form.

The Nerazzurri will also be looking for a positive result to keep some distance between themselves and their city rivals Milan, while keeping some pressure on second-placed Napoli as the top two threaten to break away from the rest of the league yet again.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 3rd February What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 GMT Where Is it Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sport HD Referee? Fabrizio Pasqua

Team News

Inter will be without the injured duo of Keita Balde and Borja Valero, while Sime Vrsaljko could return to the side.

Cedric Soares, the club's loan signing from Southampton, could be in line for a start, while Matteo Politano remains out with suspension.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Bologna, meanwhile, continue to do without Blerim Dzemali due to a calf injury, while suspensions keeps defenders Filip Helander and Federico Mattiello out.

Predicted Line-Ups

Inter Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, de Vrij, Skriniar, Miranda, Dalbert; Brozovic, Vecino, Nainggolan; Icardi, Martinez Bologna Skorupski; Mbaye, Danilo, Calabresi, Dijks; Orsolini, Poli, Pulgar, Soriano, Sansone; Palacio

Head-to-Head Record

Inter ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over their visitors earlier in the season, setting an early precedent for what has so far been a good season for the Nerazzuri, while a desperately disappointing one for Bologna.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

The wider history between the sides tells a similar story, as Inter have ran out victorious in 24 of their 35 previous meetings, with Bologna winning only four of those.

Recent Form

Inter have suffered something of a dip in their results in recent weeks, with the cup exit against Lazio during the week really summarising what has been a poor few days for the Italian giants.

Bologna, meanwhile, have gone into freefall somewhat, taking just three points from the last 21 available. They sit 18th in the table as a result - although one of those points came from an impressive draw with Milan.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Prediction

Neither side has really pulled up any trees of late, but the Nerazzurri are the better side on both form and quality, and with the home advantage working in their favour, they should have the experience and the firepower to see off their opposition by a goal or two.