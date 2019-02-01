Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Admits Callum Hudson-Odoi Was the 'Only' Player Bayern Wanted in January

By 90Min
February 01, 2019

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was the only player the club truly wanted to sign in the January transfer window.

The Bavarians lodged several bids at the Blues' door for the 18-year-old, the highest of which was believed to be £35m. However, the Premier League side were not to be moved, even when the player himself issued a formal transfer request in order to push through the move.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, as quoted by FourFourTwo, Rummenigge revealed the disappointment of everyone at the club, but especially sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, at the inability to get a deal over the line. 

He admitted: "The only one Hasan would have liked to buy was this player [Hudson-Odoi] from Chelsea. I have to say that he nearly fell in love with this player and his qualities." 

And the 63-year-old also conceded that any other players linked with his side were merely rumours: "All the other things [stories about transfer links with other players] were rumours. We don't have any demand on these positions for the second half of the season. This is a topic for the future. We'll handle it in the next months and will decide."

"I won't deny that they [Chelsea] didn't like this so much [Bayern's open pursuit of Hudson-Odoi], but don't forget that you have to give a signal to the young player [that you want him].

"There was no personal contact with the player because this is not permitted. I think that was noticed. The player had to have a signal that Bayern is standing completely behind him."

Hudson-Odoi's contract is set to expire in 18 months, and FCB will be hoping his dissatisfaction with his current surroundings has not changed, while the Pensioners will be praying increased game time can curtail his desire to leave.

