On-Loan Chelsea Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko Provides Update on Future Transfer Plans

By 90Min
February 01, 2019

On-loan Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has revealed that it is his 'dream' to stay at Milan after his season-long loan ends.

The 24-year-old has rediscovered his form at San Siro, after enduring a difficult first year at Chelsea following his £40m move from AS Monaco.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

With rumours intensifying that Milan could exercise their right-to-buy option at the end of the campaign, Bakayoko admitted that staying at the San Siro would be his preference.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, the Frenchman said: "I heard what Leonardo said, but I’m not in a position to talk about it. It’s an issue that concerns Milan and Chelsea. 

"Staying at Milan is my dream and the fixed thought in my mind, but I have a contract with Chelsea. Right now I just want to finish the season in the top four. After that we’ll think about it."

After initially struggling to adjust to the intensity of Italian football, Bakayoko spoke glowingly of the role manager Gennaro Gattuso played in helping him to settle in and find his confidence again.

The former Chelsea star added: "For me, he (Gattuso) is the boss. A nice person who helped me a lot. In the first 2-3 months, when things were not all right, we talked every day. But now there is no need because we understand each other with a look. 

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

"Our relationship is perfect. If I am a leader, as Gattuso says? I do not know? I try to give everything to the team and the fans. I give 100% because I have a big heart. It is important when the coach believes you are a leader."


