Mauricio Pochettino Admits Disappointment With Spurs' Second Consecutive Quiet Transfer Window

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed his disappointment after he failed to sign a single player for the second consecutive transfer window.

Last summer, Tottenham became the first team to fail to sign a single player in the long off-season window since it was introduced in 2003.

Despite claiming he was happy with his squad prior to the season opener, Pochettino's team has been blighted by injuries this term and many fans were hopeful the current situation would force their manager to delve into the market last month.

However, despite being heavily linked to a number of talents from the four corners of Europe last month, Pochettino has once again failed to add to his squad and has finally admitted his frustration at the lack of signings.

“In the moment we take some decisions because sometimes we are forced. I wanted to strengthen the squad but if we cannot strengthen and cannot sign I need to stick and be with the progress of the club," Pochettino uttered, as reported by the Express.

"I am disappointed because we are in a good position. And with more help from some players… we can not use the excuse we aren’t a real contender. We will dream we will fight until the end to be as high as we can."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Tottenham find themselves third in the league, just two points behind second placed Man City and many believe the Argentine is once again punching above his weight, having been forced to operate at Spurs on a shoestring budget.

“Enough is enough, I am happy to work with my squad, I have a good squad, but always I am open to add more quality. You need to improve, if we can’t add I am not going to be sad," he continued.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

“I am going to be happy to work with my players and I am so positive that we can win without or with signing. I want to win for my CV, I want to win for my fans, for my players, for my family too."

“I think we were open to add players and quality to help us achieve in three months to be in competition and achieve what we want, but we cant add that quality. It’s not because I wanted, it’s because we can’t add. I was so open but for different reasons we cannot deliver what we wanted."

TF-Images/GettyImages

Tottenhamare now over a year without a signing, making their last acquisition when Lucas Moura joined from PSG in January 2018. But, despite failing to bolster the squad, Poch and his men remain in prime position to secure Champions League qualification for the fourth consecutive term.