Roma vs Milan Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Both teams played in the Coppa Italia this week, and both teams came away with completely different emotions. Milan are feeling confident after a 2-0 win over Napoli, with both goals scored by new signing Krzysztof Piatek, whereas Roma will be looking to regain their confidence and composure after a shocking 7-1 defeat to Fiorentina.

This game is of vital importance to both teams, as the race for the Champions League spots starts to really heat up, with only three points separating eighth placed Lazio and fourth place Milan, with Roma finding themselves one point below the Rossoneri.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 3 February What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (GMT) Where Is It Being Played? Stadio Olimpico TV Channel/Livestream? Eleven Sports UK

Team News

Milan are almost out of their injury crisis, although they are still missing a few key players. Veteran keeper Pepe Reina is out due to a muscle injury, young star Mattia Caldara is injured because of a ruptured achilles tendon, while.

Cristián Zapata is out due to a torn muscle fibre, defensive midfielder Lucas Biglia is still recovering from a disrupted calf muscle and finally Giacomo Bonaventura is likely to miss the rest of the season because of a serious knee injury.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Roma are also missing a few important players, such as star winger Cengiz Ünder due to a torn muscle fibre, Diego Perotti because of a calf injury, Juan Jesus due to a meniscal injury and finally back-up keeper Antonio Mirante due to a calf injury.

Predicted Lineups

Roma Olsen; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; De Rossi, Nzonzi; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, El Shaarawy; Dzeko. Milan Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Laxalt; Paquetá, Bakayoko, Kessiè; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

Head to Head Record

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Out of the 30 meetings between these two sides since 2005, Milan have won eight and Roma have won 13, with nine draws. This season, Milan won their previous meeting at the San Siro 2-1, thanks to a dramatic late winner from Patrick Cutrone in the 95th minute.

The last draw between these two was back in January 2016, and since then Milan have won twice and Roma four times.

Recent Form

Roma have been in shaky form since the start of December, with draws to Cagliari and Inter (both 2-2), a loss to Viktoria Plzen and of course their recent 7-1 loss to Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia. With rumours circulating that Eusebio Di Francesco's future hangs on this game, Roma will be incredibly hungry for the three points.

A big round of applause for Krzysztof Piątek for his first @emirates​ MVP with the Rossoneri! 🎖️

Oggi avete scelto Piątek come Migliore in Campo durante la sfida di #CoppaItalia! 🎖️#MilanNapoli pic.twitter.com/BQPAVqJLAa — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 30, 2019

Milan have had a period of inconsistent form since their disappointing exit from the Europa League back in December, but the new arrival Piatek could inspire the team to another victory after their win over Napoli in the Coppa Italia, with the Polish striker scoring twice on his first start.

Roma Milan Roma 1-7 Fiorentina Milan 2-0 Napoli Roma 3-3 Atalanta Milan 0-0 Napoli Roma 3-2 Torino Milan 2-0 Genoa Roma 4-0 Virtus Entella Milan 0-1 Juventus Roma 2-0 Parma Milan 2-0 Sampdoria

Prediction

Both teams will be looking for the important three points in this game, and so it should prove to be one of the most exciting games of this week. The question is whether Roma can bounce back from their disappointing exit in the Coppa Italia, or if Milan star Piatek can continue to light up the Rossoneri with his eye for goal.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The home advantage that Roma have is nothing to be underestimated, and the Curva Sud will be out in force hoping for a positive result, but the issues that Roma have shown recently may prove to be their downfall.

Prediction: Milan 1-1 Roma