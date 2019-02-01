Wigan Sign Former West Brom Defender Jonas Olsson on Deal Until End of the Season

Wigan Athletic have confirmed the signing of former West Brom defender Jonas Olsson on a deal until the end of the 2018/19 campaign, as the Latics look to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

The 35-year-old made 261 appearances in a nine-year spell with West Brom, which came to an end when he left for Sweden in 2017.

Having won the Swedish Cup with Djurgardens IF in May, however, he finds himself back in England to help Wigan steer further clear of Championship relegation.





“I am very happy to be involved," he told the club website. "It has been a hectic few hours after I flew in from Stockholm yesterday. I have been missing the UK a lot and I always feel more British than Swedish in a sense.





“I have had a couple of good years back home but I am ready to be back and delighted to be back - I am still enjoying the game, I feel very fit and I am ready to go.”

Wigan currently sit 20th in the Championship after successive defeats to Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest, and face QPR on Saturday as Paul Cook's side look to put things right.