Bernd Leno States Arsenal Must Improve Their Away Form After Disastrous Defeat at the Etihad

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has said that Arsenal need to drastically improve their away for if they are to finish in the top four this season.

Unai Emery's side suffered a 3-1 defeat away to champions Manchester City, a defeat which resulted in Arsenal dropping down to sixth and now behind a rejuvenated Manchester United in the table.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Bernd Leno is aware of what Arsenal are capable of if the away form strengthens.

"I think we are still in a good position to go to the top four," Leno said, as per The Telegraph.

"We still have big games and I think we need more away wins, because at home we play very good. We win many games at home, but I think to go into the top again we need more away wins."

Arsenal's last away win in the Premier League came in the form of a 2-1 win at Bournemouth late in November. Since then, they have lost away to Southampton, Liverpool, West Ham and Manchester City.

Defeats to lesser sides in addition to various humiliating defeats to top sides has been an ongoing theme in recent years. There are still signs of the Arsenal that was seen in Arsène Wenger's later years at the club that ultimately led to the end of his reign.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, Arsenal's Premier League home form so far has certainly been no cause for concern. Of their six losses in the league this season, only one came at the Emirates. Unai Emery's introduction couldn't have been a much more difficult fixture, as he saw his team lose 2-0 at home to Manchester City.

The Gunners are still very much so in the race for a Champions League spot. They trail fourth placed Chelsea by just three points, and an improvement in away form could see their chances of securing Champions League football at the Emirates significantly improve.