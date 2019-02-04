Bernd Leno States Arsenal Must Improve Their Away Form After Disastrous Defeat at the Etihad

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has said that Arsenal need to drastically improve their away for if they are to finish in the top four this season. 

Unai Emery's side suffered a 3-1 defeat away to champions Manchester City, a defeat which resulted in Arsenal dropping down to sixth and now behind a rejuvenated Manchester United in the table.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Bernd Leno is aware of what Arsenal are capable of if the away form strengthens.

"I think we are still in a good position to go to the top four," Leno said, as per The Telegraph.

"We still have big games and I think we need more away wins, because at home we play very good. We win many games at home, but I think to go into the top again we need more away wins."

Arsenal's last away win in the Premier League came in the form of a 2-1 win at Bournemouth late in November. Since then, they have lost away to SouthamptonLiverpoolWest Ham and Manchester City.

Defeats to lesser sides in addition to various humiliating defeats to top sides has been an ongoing theme in recent years. There are still signs of the Arsenal that was seen in Arsène Wenger's later years at the club that ultimately led to the end of his reign.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, Arsenal's Premier League home form so far has certainly been no cause for concern. Of their six losses in the league this season, only one came at the Emirates. Unai Emery's introduction couldn't have been a much more difficult fixture, as he saw his team lose 2-0 at home to Manchester City.

The Gunners are still very much so in the race for a Champions League spot. They trail fourth placed Chelsea by just three points, and an improvement in away form could see their chances of securing Champions League football at the Emirates significantly improve.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message