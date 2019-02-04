Jan Siewert Insists New Signing Karlan Grant 'Needs Time' to Adapt to Premier League

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Huddersfield Town's January signing Karlan Grant isn't quite ready to start in the Premier League, according to boss Jan Siewert.

The 21-year-old striker joined from Charlton Athletic at the end of the January transfer window for £2m, but his new manager believes Grant needs time to adapt to his style of football and the demands of the top flight.

John Early/GettyImages

As quoted by the Examiner Live, Siewert explained why Grant was only named as a substitute in Saturday's 5-0 defeat to Chelsea: "Karlan needs time in terms of physicality and getting used to the game and to my game.


"I am glad that he showed already why we signed him but, starting? That would have been too early for this game."

Ben Early/GettyImages

Grant came on at Stamford Bridge with 23 minutes to go, the Terriers 3-0 down, but Siewert was satisfied by his new signing's impact.

"I think he showed he was looking forward and had some good moments. He has to work to continue, but I am happy with that."


Huddersfield have scored just 13 goals in the Premier League this season while Grant alone has 14 to his name from his time in League One, but the new manager from Borussia Dortmund II believes the English striker couldn't have been thrown straight in on Saturday.

When asked about whether Grant was ready to start, he responded: "Not yet.


"He has to get used to the physicality and he will work hard, because I know he is willing - then we will have profit from him."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Town are rooted to the bottom of the league, six points behind 19th placed Fulham and are preparing for a visit from Arsenal this weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message