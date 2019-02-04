Leicester Midfielder Nampalys Mendy Identifies Foxes' 'Problem' & Sets Goals for the Season

Leicester City midfielder Nampalys Mendy has confessed there are issues surrounding the club, being left bemused by the club's inability to sustain consistent performance levels against teams below them in the standings.

Leicester's most recent 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United has left the Foxes in 11th position in the Premier League, and while losing to a team of United's calibre isn't embarrassing by any means, it's the club's failings against teams in the bottom half of the table that have left Mendy baffled.

“It’s hard to explain, and frustrating, the big performances against the leaders and mediocre games against little ones," the Frenchman said, speaking to L'Equipe.

"We lack maturity, concentration. This is not normal, there is a problem to solve.”

Having spent last season on loan at Nice, Mendy has found himself back in the fold at Leicester, featuring 23 times in the Premier League this season where he has been reunited with former coach Puel, who he claims he doesn't speak with often.

The 26-year-old added: "We had a face-to-face discussion during the preseason. He wanted to know what had happened to me since we had left each other. He told me that I had to take my chance. I worked a lot and it worked. We are two people who do not speak much, but we understand each other perfectly by acts.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Puel's role at the club, Mendy still believes the club should aim for a top seven finish, while also hoping to improve his own ability at the top end of the pitch.

"I know that I can improve myself better offensively, with more goals and assists," he said.

"I would also like to end the season without physical glitches. At the collective level, we must aim for seventh place, which is the most accessible.”