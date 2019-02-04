The Stat Which Proves Sergio Aguero Is One of the Best Premier League Strikers Ever

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Sergio Aguero is Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer, three times a Premier League winner, and scorer of one of the most memorable goals in the history of English football.

Despite these achievements, there are few people who consider Aguero the greatest Premier League striker of all time, with Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry and Wayne Rooney often named ahead of the Argentine.

However, with his hat-trick against Arsenal on Sunday, Aguero brought up a statistic which proves that he deserves to be a part of that conversation.

It was his tenth league treble for Manchester City, meaning that only Shearer has taken home the match ball on more occasions in the Premier League era.

Aguero's latest goal glut means that he now stands alone in second place, with Robbie Fowler dropping to third with nine hat-tricks. Henry is joint fourth with eight, alongside Michael Owen and Harry Kane.

Aguero's first hat-trick came on his fourth Premier League appearance against Wigan in September 2011. He had to wait over three years to score another, but ever since then he's bagged at least one hat-trick every season.

On three occasions he went beyond three goals, scoring four against Tottenham in 2014 and against Leicester in 2018, and hitting five against Newcastle in 2015.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Sunday's goals also continued Aguero's superb recent record at the Etihad Stadium, where he has contributed to 27 goals (scored 22, assisted five) in his last 15 home starts.

Amazing to think that Aguero has never won the PFA Player of the Year award. Could this be his year?

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message