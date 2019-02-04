Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Drop Points Despite Shocking Refereeing Performance at London Stadium

Liverpool dropped points for the second successive match in the Premier League, after a poor performance at London Stadium saw them battle out a 1-1 draw with West Ham - and it's fair to say Twitter had a lot to say on the matter.

The madness all started when Sadio Mane scored a contentious opener, after James Milner had received the ball in an offside position before cutting it back for the forward.

Honest mistake? Biased decision? Refereeing conspiracy entrenched in bribery? You decide.

Mxm Milner was just way offside you looserpool you now paying the officials — @Muzi_Mlungisi_Matsenjwa (@DrLove303) February 4, 2019

The assistant ref must be a Liverpool fan as Milner 2 yards off side that’s a joke — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) February 4, 2019

It didn't take long for West Ham to grab an equaliser, however, and more fun would ensue.

ANTOOOOOOOOONIOOOO!! He loves a goal against Liverpool



West Ham equalise!! #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/p5cWNhYJq2 — 90min (@90min_Football) February 4, 2019

Sincerely, all football fans around the country ⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒ — Amar (@_amar____) February 4, 2019

Naby Keita wasn't the most popular guy in Liverpool based on his first half display.

Naby Keita could've tried a bit harder to block the shot from Antonio there.



But he's forbidden from making any contribution whatsoever, so he just watched him score. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 4, 2019

Naby Keita didn’t play like this on YouTube videos I’ve been lied to — Jamie (@DunnyLFC_) February 4, 2019

Naby Keïta has all the technical ability you could ask for but he has a lot of work to do to acclimatize to the pace and physicality of the Premier League. He has to improve if he's going to be a success at Liverpool. #LFC — Liam Bekker (@LiamBekker) February 4, 2019

When are we allowed to call Naby Keita a fraud? 😑 — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) February 4, 2019

On came Xherdan Shaqiri to change the game.

Shaqiri being readied. #LFC need some magic from him. From anyone. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 4, 2019

Slow, sideways, sloppy. That’s the only words to describe this dross so far. Lacking belief. Shaqiri time! #Whuvliv — David C Parrock (@newblueeyes) February 4, 2019

This is where we need Shaqiri to give us some fire and urgency. We look badly low on it. — Olé (@Ole_LFC) February 4, 2019

plz shaqiri u saucy dwarf https://t.co/HNRT3pB1Ye — AJH (@aaronjhillaryy) February 4, 2019

Followed by Divock Origi, to less excitement.

We are actually playing the Divock Origi card, now that is desperation. #LFC — chris (@chrislagden) February 4, 2019

The day we have to rely on Divock Origi to win us the league is the day we officially won’t win the league. — Jared (@GegenDepress) February 4, 2019

Despite Liverpool's huffing and puffing, however, 1-1 it would finish.