Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Drop Points Despite Shocking Refereeing Performance at London Stadium

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Liverpool dropped points for the second successive match in the Premier League, after a poor performance at London Stadium saw them battle out a 1-1 draw with West Ham - and it's fair to say Twitter had a lot to say on the matter.

The madness all started when Sadio Mane scored a contentious opener, after James Milner had received the ball in an offside position before cutting it back for the forward. 

Honest mistake? Biased decision? Refereeing conspiracy entrenched in bribery? You decide. 

It didn't take long for West Ham to grab an equaliser, however, and more fun would ensue. 

Naby Keita wasn't the most popular guy in Liverpool based on his first half display. 

On came Xherdan Shaqiri to change the game. 

Followed by Divock Origi, to less excitement. 

Despite Liverpool's huffing and puffing, however, 1-1 it would finish. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message