Andre Schurrle Gives Fulham Ultimatum After Refusing to Play in the Championship

Andre Schurrle has warned Claudio Ranieri that he will return to Borussia Dortmund if the Cottagers fail to hold on to their Premier League status this season.

After losing four of their last five league games, Fulham sit precariously in 19th place in the top flight, seven points adrift of safety. Though that run of games has included tricky home tests against Arsenal and Tottenham, their schedule shows no mercy as their next four home games are each against sides in the top six.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

With Fulham's fate looking increasingly ominous, Schurrle has told his manager that his loan spell will be cut short should the west London club find themselves in the Championship next year.

"Looking at my abilities and previous career, it is not my ambition to be fighting against relegation in England," Schurrle told German magazine Kicker, via The Sun.

"My loan spell would come to an end if Fulham go down, and my Dortmund contract would become active once more.

.@Andre_Schuerrle stunning strike 🆚 Burnley has been nominated for the #PL's January Goal of the Month.



Vote for Andre: https://t.co/wixtvI939g #COYW pic.twitter.com/MJDRsMsMGr — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 1, 2019

"This is an important year for me, to rediscover my form and see in which direction my career goes."

The World Cup winner joined Fulham last summer on a two-year loan deal, meaning he is contracted to stay with the club until the summer of 2020.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Schurrle immediately made his presence felt at Craven Cottage, scoring five in his first 13 appearances in the Premier League this season. However, he has added just one more to his tally in the eight games since and has been unable to lift Fulham out of their mid-season slump.

The Cottagers could go some way to encouraging Schurrle to stay with an unlikely win over Manchester United next Saturday, as Solskjaer's men pay a visit to Craven Cottage for the lunchtime kick-off.