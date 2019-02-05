Jordi Alba's Agent Holds Contract Talks With Barcelona Amid Man Utd & Juventus Interest

Jordi Alba is believed to be edging closer to signing a new deal with Barcelona, after his agent reportedly met with club officials to discuss the possibility of extending his client's contract.

The 29-year-old spent most of his youth career with Barça, before going on to make a name for himself as a senior player with Valencia. In 2012, Alba moved to the Camp Nou in a €14m deal, and has gone on to win four La Liga titles and a Champions League with the Catalan giants.

However, the player's current deal is set to expire next summer, stirring rumours that the player's time with the club could be nearing an end.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Alba's camp have stepped up their efforts to secure the Spain international a new deal, and reportedly met with Barcelona's senior officials to discuss terms. It is believed that Alba is looking to secure a three-year extension on his current deal, which would see him remain with the club until 2023.

The report states that a host of Barcelona players currently earn significantly more than Alba, and that the player will seek a significant improvement on his current deal - which sees him earn roughly €100,000 per week. It claims that a deal is still far from being completed, and claims the likes of Manchester United and Juventus are monitoring the situation closely.

12 - Jordi Alba has provided 12 assists in all competitions in 2018/2019 season, more than any other campaign in his career on the Top Flight. Trays pic.twitter.com/An1KGhH0GP — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 30, 2019

Alba's current deal has a €150m release clause that, even in today's wildly inflated transfer market, is unlikely to be met by any interested party. It seems that the player is eager to remain at the Camp Nou for the time being, with the team currently on track for a historic treble consisting of La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Champions League this season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have been given a massive boost ahead of their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, with both Lionel Messi and Ousmané Dembélé set to recover from injury for the game. The former picked up a knee injury against Valencia last weekend, while the latter had been suffering from a sprained ankle.