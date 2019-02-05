Jorge Mendes Working on Jose Mourinho's Seminal Return to Inter Following Man Utd Sacking

By 90Min
February 05, 2019

Jose Mourinho has identified Inter as his next destination in management following his sacking from Manchester United in December, with super agent Jorge Mendes now charged with planting the seeds for his return to Italy.

Mourinho won a historic Treble in his second and final season in charge of Inter back in 2009/10 before he joined Real Madrid, and after his ignominious exit from Old Trafford, the Portuguese tactician sees Milan as the perfect place to revive his career. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Thus, according to Italian publication Libero, he has instructed Mendes to lay the foundations for a return to the Nerazzurri at the end of the season. The 53-year-old has duly delivered, reportedly making the first points of contact with acquaintances close to the club.

Current boss Luciano Spalletti is under pressure in the San Siro dugout, with his side without a win in four games, including the Coppa Italia quarter final exit at the hands of Lazio. 

Though it is understood Spalletti's immediate future is safe unless the club suffers an embarrassment in their Europa League tie with Rapid Vienna, thanks to a required pay-out of around €23m should he be fired mid-season, the summer is a different equation entirely. 

Mourinho's fellow former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is another man interested in the job, while Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone has made his intentions fairly clear once his contract expires at the end of the 2019/20 season. 

However, Mourinho is determined to return to the club where he arguably enjoyed his greatest success and, as per the report, is enticed by "the challenge to stop Juventus and his friend/foe Cristiano Ronaldo and wants to once again embrace the Nerazzurri family after 10 years."

