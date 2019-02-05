Juventus Set to Sign Genoa Starlet Cristian Romero as Defensive Rebuild Begins

By 90Min
February 05, 2019

Juventus have reportedly all but sealed a deal to sign Genoa defender Cristian Romero ahead of a summer rebuild of their ageing backline. 

Romero is considered one of the league's hottest young prospects, and he looks set to join La Vecchia Signora in the summer for a reported €30m fee


The move for Romero is a conscious effort by the Juve hierarchy to revamp their ageing backline. With starting duo Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci both the wrong side of 30, and struggling with injuries in recent weeks, there is an undoubted need for I Bianconeri to sign younger talent.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Juventus were apparently planning to move for the defender in the summer of 2020, giving him time to experience first team football in the Serie A. However, Calcio Mercato believe the deal will be bought forward a year.

Genoa are set to make a tidy profit from the defender, who only signed for €1.65m this past summer. He has already made 14 appearances in the Serie A this season, scoring one goal for I Rossoblu.  


Romero has been outlined as the more cost effective option to Juventus' primary target, Matthijs de Ligt, who is being sought after by several of Europe's top clubs.

VI-Images/GettyImages

With the experienced trio of Chiellini, Barzagli and Bonucci now aged 34, 37 and 31 respectively, Juventus are searching for a young defender who has the potential to fill their boots for years to come, and they hope Romero can be that man.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message