Michail Antonio Claims Manchester City Have the Edge Over Liverpool in Premier League Title Race

West Ham's Michail Antonio has suggested Liverpool's inability to defend set pieces has given Manchester City the advantage in the race for the Premier League title.

Antonio scored the equaliser in a 1-1 draw on Monday evening at the London Stadium, which saw Manchester City close the gap on the Reds to just three points.

Liverpool were caught out by West Ham's quick free-kick which led to the goal, with some pundits and fans - as well as Antonio - suggesting that the Reds may need to work on defending set pieces.

As quoted by Sky Sports, Antonio said: "I didn't sense any [Liverpool] nerves because they're still playing their free-flowing football. It's still very attacking. But they seemed rigid in their set-plays, we got in easily. But other than that, they were quality."





When asked who he thought would win the title, Antonio added: "It's a good question, all three teams [Tottenham, Liverpool and Man City] are coming into form and doing well, Liverpool are starting to drop some key points lately. So, I'm going to have to say Manchester City."

Liverpool have drawn two successive games against Leicester City and West Ham respectively, whilst Man City picked up a defeat away to Newcastle, but bounced back with a comfortable 3-1 victory at home to Arsenal over the weekend.





The Reds had the chance to break away from City after their loss to Newcastle however, have dropped four points and decreased their lead at the top of the table to three.

Man City will go level on points with Liverpool if they overcome Everton on Wednesday night, however, Klopp will be looking for their local rivals to do them a favour and stop the Citizens in their tracks.