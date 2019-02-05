Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Holds Talks With Outcast Fred After Disappointing Start at Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has held a meeting with Fred to assure the Brazilian midfielder that his future at Manchester United is not under threat.

Fred has mostly been a benchwarmer since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December, with his last Premier League appearance coming against Huddersfield on Boxing Day.

Manchester United's superb run of form in that time - they have won nine out of ten matches under Solskjaer - has offered little hope of a reprieve for Fred, with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera nailing down their places in the starting lineup.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, the Metro claims that Solskjaer has addressed questions about Fred's future by assuring him in a private meeting that he still has a part to play at Old Trafford.

Asked recently about Fred's chances of getting first team football, Solskjaer said: "I think the question is wrong because I don’t think it’s my challenge to incorporate players.

"It’s about the players being ready when they get a chance and Fred, he’s been working hard in training, he’s a good lad.

"We know there’s a very, very good player there with Fred, so hopefully he’ll adjust to the English game because there’s no doubting of his talent."

Fred has struggled since his £52m move from Shakhtar Donetsk last summer, but Solskjaer explained that that the high expectations are difficult to live up to.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"It’s always difficult to come here," he said. "One, it’s Man United, you’re expected to perform straight away. Two, it’s an English league that he’s not used to, but he’s a Brazilian international.

"There are loads of players that have come in and found the first few months difficult."

Solskjaer aims to continue his unbeaten start when Manchester United travel to Fulham on Saturday.