Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Reveals Focus Has Been on Returning Man Utd's 'Identity' Since Appointment

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he targeted returning

the club's 'winning identity' following his appointment in December.

The Norwegian has enjoyed a fabulous start to his tenure as the Red Devils' manager, winning nine of his first ten games in charge in all competitions, putting the club just two points behind Chelsea in fourth, as well as reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup.

With United's former striker helping install positivity back into the club, Solskjaer has put that down to his efforts of returning their 'winning identity' that saw him win six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League during his playing career at Old Trafford.

🇳🇴 Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s record as @ManUtd manager:



🏟 10 Games

✅ 9 Wins

🤝 1 Draw

❌ 0 Defeats



🔥 WWWWWWWWDW



⚽ 25 Goals Scored

🥅 7 Goals Conceded

🧤 4 Clean Sheets



🏟 (A) Win vs @SpursOfficial

🏟 (A) Win vs @Arsenal



🎶 “Ole’s at the wheel....” pic.twitter.com/AxFs5ei6Z4 — SPORF (@Sporf) February 3, 2019

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "Since 2007 I have watched the majority of games and, of course, I had my opinion on what’s been going right and what’s been going wrong. That's what you do as a United supporter. So I think I was more prepared for this one.

"It is easier here because I know what the DNA and identity of Manchester United is and what a Manchester United player is.

"It’s a winning identity. It’s a confident identity. We want to take risks. We want to go for the second, the third and the fourth goal because that’s just how we do things at Manchester United. If you can’t handle that then you are at the wrong club."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Two players that appeared to have been revitalised following the arrival of Solskjaer have been Marcus Rashford - who has six goals and two assists during his ten-game tenure - and Paul Pogba - who has also scored six goals but has registered five assists.

What has been noticeable has been the pair linking up in recent weeks, with Pogba assisting Rashford for winners against both Tottenham and Leicester City with fast breaks, as Solkskjaer revealed that improving the squad's ability to counter-attack has been key to returning their 'identity'.

He added: "Goals are scored by counter-attacks, set plays and breaking teams down when they drop deep, so you need to have all those three aspects.

"The way we play with pace and power, we should never forget our history of counter-attacking, even though we are one of the teams that want to dominate games.

Since his #PL debut for @ManUtd (Feb 2016), Marcus Rashford has scored more goals in the competition (26) than any other player for the club#LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/YacMNe8KTL — Premier League (@premierleague) February 3, 2019

"If teams drop deep we need to have a way of playing against those teams but also when we defend we defend to win the ball to counter-attack quickly. To win games you need to pass it forward and run forward."