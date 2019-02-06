Andre Schurrle Denies Allegations He Would Quit Fulham if They Get Relegated

Fulham's German attacker Andre Schurrle has denied that he would leave Craven Cottage if Fulham get relegated from the Premier League this season.

Schurrle joined the Premier League side on a two-year loan deal from Borussia Dortmund this summer and has scored six league goals for the Cottagers. However, his side remains in the relegation zone, seven points clear of safety. Fulham have struggled to pick up results, even after enlisting Premier League winning manager, Claudio Ranieri, earlier in the season.

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

Schurrle, a World Cup winner with Germany, has claimed his words with German magazine Kicker, were mistranslated. He was quoted in the interview as saying: "My loan would end in the case of relegation."





However, Schurrle took to social media to reaffirm Fulham fans that that is not the case, and that his words were misunderstood. He wrote: "Fulham FC fans please don't believe what this newspaper is writing because it is not even close to what I said! Just very bad translating from German out of context and trying to produce a false headline!!! Let's stick together and fight till the end!"

@FulhamFC fans please don’t believe what this newspaper is writing because it is not even close to what I said😤😡🤬! Just very bad translating from German out of context and trying to produce a false headline😡!!! Let’s stick together and fight till the end! #COYW — André Schürrle (@Andre_Schuerrle) February 5, 2019

The German international has been ever-present in the Fulham side this season offensively, however Fulham's main problem has been keeping clean sheets. They have struggled scoring to an extent, but most significantly they have conceded a league high 55 goals in 25 games, nine more than anyone else in the league.

Ranieri's side have just four wins in the competition and have looked well off the pace since being promoted from the Championship in the summer. With Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool in their next seven fixtures, Fulham need to start picking up points or their Premier League dreams will fade fast.