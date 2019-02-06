Borussia Dortmund CEO Confirms Desire to Extend Manager Lucien Favre's Contract

By 90Min
February 06, 2019

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed that the club are willing to enter into negotiations with manager Lucien Favre over extending his stay at the Westfalenstadion.

Favre took over from predecessor Thomas Tuchel in May 2018, having enjoyed two successful years at Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

With the Swiss man leading Dortmund to the top of the Bundesliga, and becoming the first ever manager to remain unbeaten in his first 15 league matches at the club, Watzke was quick to reveal that the club were planning on entering into contract negotiations.

Speaking to Sport Bild, he said: "It is logical that we will talk to him soon about a contract extension because he is simply doing good work. The cooperation is excellent, so we want to continue it."

Favre's current deal with Dortmund expires in 2020, and it is understood that it does not either have an opt-out clause for the 61-year-old or an option for automatic extension.

Despite the Black and Yellows suffering an agonising exit in the third-round of the DFB Cup to Werder Bremen on penalties, Watzke insisted that Dortmund had progressed considerably under their new manager.

He added: "The development of our team is very good. That is first and foremost the merit of Lucien. 

TF-Images/GettyImages

"There is no roadmap, but we will find the right time for our talks. Neither he nor we put ourselves there under pressure. "

