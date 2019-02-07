Crystal Palace vs West Ham Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

West Ham travel across London to Selhurst Park on Saturday, where they will face a team just two places below them in the table. The Hammers, who sit in 12th, have six points more than their London opponents in 14th.

Palace come into the game in fine form against London sides, having won the last two games against London clubs 2-0, but they have not beaten West Ham at home in their last four.

The reverse fixture between the two sides at the London Stadium ended in a 3-2 win for the Hammers back in December after Palace let a 1-0 lead slip.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 9th February What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 GMT Where Is it Played? Selhurst Park TV Channel/Live Stream Soccer Saturday

Team News

Crystal Palace will welcome back Wilfried Zaha after he served his one game suspension for a red card he picked up against Southampton. Pape Souare is out, as is former West Ham man Cheikhou Kouyate. James Tomkins is also a doubt to face his old club and will face a fitness test before the weekend. New signing Michy Batshuayi is available after coming off the bench against Fulham.

Several Hammers players remain out with long term injuries, including Manuel Lanzini, Carlos Sanchez, Winston Reid, Andriy Yarmolenko, Jack Wilshere and Fabian Balbuena. Samir Nasri is also expected to miss out after suffering a minor injury in training, whilst Marko Arnautovic may return after he missed the Hammers home game against Liverpool.

Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace Guaita, Van Aanholt, Sakho, Tomkins, Wan-Bissaka, Schlupp, Milivojevic, McArthur, Towsend, Zaha, Batshuayi West Ham Fabianski, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Anderson, Antonio, Arnautovic

Head to Head Record

Palace lost to West Ham 3-2 earlier in the season after surrendering a 1-0 first half lead, with Robert Snodgrass, Felipe Anderson and Javier Hernandez the goal getters on the day. The Hammers have boasted a good record against their London opponents in recent years, having not lost in seven games against the Eagles, winning three of the last four games played at Selhurst Park.

With 23 wins to Crystal Palace's 14, West Ham carry the superior record between the two sides, while 20 games have ended in a draw. There has not be a scoreless draw in this fixture since early in 2012.

Recent Form

Crystal Palace come into the game having moved clear of the relegation zone with a crucial win over struggling Fulham. Goals were Palace's biggest problem earlier in the season and whilst they have scored the fifth least goals in the Premier League this season, they have scored seven in the last four Premier League games. New signing Batshuayi will likely bolster their attacking force too.

West Ham have yet again shown inconsistencies in recent weeks by losing to Wolves, Bournemouth and AFC Wimbledon, whilst beating Arsenal and holding Liverpool to a draw in their last five. The Hammers looked to be back to their best at the London Stadium against Liverpool, but time will tell which team will come out to play at Selhurst Park.





Here's a look at the sides last five fixtures:





Crystal Palace West Ham Crystal Palace 2-0 Fulham (02/02) West Ham 1-1 Liverpool (04/02) Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace (30/01) Wolves 3-0 West Ham (29/01) Crystal Palace 2-0 Tottenham (27/01) AFC Wimbledon 4-2 West Ham (26/01) Liverpool 4-3 Crystal Palace (19/01) Bournemouth 2-0 West Ham (19/01) Crystal Palace 1-2 Watford (12/01) West Ham 1-0 Arsenal (12/01)

Prediction

With West Ham's inconsistent performances holding them back in recent months, Palace will fancy their chances. The Eagles have struggled against their east London opponents recently, but will have confidence that they can call upon a nearly fully fit squad and newly signed Batshuayi.

If the Hammers discover their form from the Christmas and New Year period, which saw them win six in eight they could win comfortably. The visitors will be confident having already beaten Palace earlier this season. Either way goals are more than likely to be flowing.





Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham