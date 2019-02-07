New Barcelona Star Kevin-Prince Boateng Admits to 'Partying' & 'Eating Badly' During Time at Spurs

By 90Min
February 07, 2019

Kevin-Prince Boateng, who became the most surprising transfer of the January window when he joined Barcelona on loan from Sassuolo, has opened up about his career, admitting that he lacked professionalism while playing in the Premier League for Tottenham.

The Ghana international completed a shock move to Camp Nou in January on a deal until the end of the season and made his first appearance for the club two weeks ago against Sevilla.

Boateng's Premier League career began at Spurs in 2007 after then-manager Martin Jol signed him from Hertha Berlin for £5.4m after being impressed by his performances in the Bundesliga.

However, following Jol's dismissal from the club, new boss Juande Ramos limited the amount of opportunities for the midfielder to establish himself as a first team starter, leading him to become distracted by matters away from football.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Speaking to Spanish publication La Vanguardia, Boateng referenced his fitness as a reason for why Barcelona signed him, while explaining a lot has changed since his Spurs days. 

He said: "Now I weigh 83 kilos.

"That was down to parties [weighing 95kg at Spurs.] At Tottenham I didn't play and I was always with the fans in the stands.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

"In London I was 20 years old. And you go partying , you're with friends and you eat badly."


"Now I have my own cook and I am aware that eating well and being healthy lengthens the career.

"When you're young you think that every month the money is going to be there. If you don't play you don't care because you have money and 'friends' tell you are a phenomenon."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Boateng made just 24 appearances for Spurs over a period of two years before joining Portsmouth in 2009, after showing glimpses of his ability whilst on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The 31-year-old could make his La Liga debut for his new club Barcelona when they travel to the San Mames Stadium to face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message