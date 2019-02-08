Sassuolo vs Juventus Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

An unbeaten Juventus travel to 11th place Sassuolo aiming to extend their lead at the top of Serie A to 12 points above Napoli.

In another remarkable season under Massimiliano Allegri, that's seen the club win 19 of their 22 fixtures, the Turin side were slightly halted in their tracks last time out, as Parma rescued a dramatic 3-3 draw at Allianz Stadium.

Meanwhile, mid table Sassuolo have so far repeated their success of top flight survival since their promotion from Serie B in 2012-2013, and picked up a point at Genoa last time out.

Here's 90min's preview of Sunday's clash.



Where To Watch





When Is Kick Off? Sunday 10 February What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Mapei Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 2 Referee? TBC

Team News

Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi will be without midfielder Alfred Duncan after he picked up a one match suspension last weekend. Defenders Leonardo Sernicola and Marlon are their only injury absentees.

Allegri has a number of concerns over key players, including captain Giorgio Chiellini whose missed their previous two fixtures, whilst centre half Leonardo Bonucci sustained an ankle injury at the back end of January.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Juan Cuadrado has recently undergone surgery, whilst veteran defender Andrea Barzagli has been sidelined since December.



Predicted Lineups





Sassuolo Consigli; Lirola, Magnani, Peluso, Rogerio; Bourabia, Magnanelli, Locatelli; Berardi, Duricic, Babacar. Juventus Szczesny; Cancelo, Rugani, Caceres, Sandro; Pjanic, Bentacur, Matuidi; Dybala, Mandzukic, Ronaldo.

Head to Head Record

The sides have met on 11 occasions, with Juventus boasting nine of those wins to I Neroverdi's solitary victory.



Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Since Sassuolo's famous scalp over their decorated opponents in October 2015, Juventus have won the last six games between the sides, including September's corresponding fixture, as an inspired Cristiano Ronaldo double saw off any chances of an upset in a 2-1 victory.



Recent Form

Competing in a sixth straight season in Italy's top flight, De Zerbi's outfit have continued to impress. Sitting on 30 points, they're just five points off a last Europa League spot held by Atalanta, as they look to repeat heroics of their highest ever finish of sixth in 2015-2016.

However, they were dealt a recent blow to their attacking frontline, with Kevin-Prince Boateng departing for La Liga giants Barcelona in January.



#StatAttack |Before @cristiano, the only two ⚪️⚫️ players to score at least 17 goals in their opening 22 @SerieA games was @Trezegoldavid (18 in 2005/06) and Michel Platini (18 in 1983/84).#FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/z6DzdODN6K — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 7, 2019

As for La Vecchia Signora, their domination of Serie A has been somewhat jolted in recent weeks after drawing two of their last five - with injuries to defensive players playing a hand. On the other hand, scoring goals hasn't been an issue having netted the second highest behind Atalanta.

Ronaldo leads the scoring charts after striking 17 in 22 games, as he looks to add to his and Juventus' illustrious trophy cabinet.

Here's how each side has faired in their last five fixtures.

Sassuolo Juventus Genoa 1-1 Sassuolo (03/02) Juventus 3-3 Parma (02/02) Sassuolo 3-0 Cagliari (26/01) Atalanta 3-0 Juventus (30/01) Inter Milan 0-0 Sassuolo (19/01) Lazio 1-2 Juventus (27/01) Napoli 2-0 Sassuolo (13/01) Juventus 1-0 AC Milan (21/01) Sassuolo 2-6 Atalanta (29/12) Bologna 0-2 Juventus (16/01)

Prediction

Juve's recent shaky defensive displays makes for an enticing clash between two typically high-scoring sides.

Allegri will look to recall the likes of Paulo Dybala among a formidable front three behind Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic, as they look to return to winning ways.

That said, their opponents Sassuolo will be no pushovers in what should be a close contest in Serie A.



Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 Juventus.

