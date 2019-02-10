Athletic Bilbao will host Barcelona at San Mames Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 10 in La Liga.

Barcelona is coming off a 1-1 draw vs. Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals and enters the match in first place in La Liga with 50 points. Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, is one of a handful of teams looking to gain separation from the relegation zone, even though it sits in 12th place entering the weekend. The hosts are just three points clear of 18th-place Rayo Vallecano and would love to earn some breathing room.

Earlier this season, the two sides played to a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou, with Barcelona requiring an 84th-minute goal just to salvage the September draw.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

