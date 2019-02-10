Diego Simeone Refuses to Blame VAR After Big Decisions Go Against Atletico Madrid in Derby Defeat

Diego Simeone insisted that VAR was not to blame for his side's defeat to Real Madrid after Atletico fell to a second consecutive league defeat at home on Saturday.

An Antoine Griezmann strike at the Wanda Metropolitano was not enough for the home side, as goals from Casemiro, Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale guided Los Blancos to a 1-3 victory in the Madrid derby, though Atletico were unfortunate to see further efforts chalked off by the officials.

Former Madrid forward Alvaro Morata appeared to have drawn Los Rojiblancos level for a second time in the game, before the Spaniard was judged to have been offside, whilst VAR was also at play in awarding Madrid a penalty. As quoted by beIN Sports, Simeone said: "I do not usually talk about VAR.

"It will clearly improve for the good of everyone. I absolutely do not believe that we have lost because of VAR.

"It was a tough hard game in which they were better than us, more forceful. They played a very good game and we congratulate them."

Atletico also saw a penalty appeal of their own turned down after the incident was reviewed by VAR, ultimately ruling that Morata had not been fouled in the visitors' penalty area, despite the home side's clear disappointment at the decision.

"The action of the penalty [that was not given for Atletico] is an important possibility," Simeone added. "But I am not in the head of the players, it is a question for them.

"We are used to the decisions of the World Cup, cutting short your celebrations of a goal and not letting yourself enjoy it. The players are prepared for that."

Atletico will look to bounce back from their latest defeat when Simeone's side travel to face Rayo Vallecano next time out in La Liga next Saturday, before hosting Italian champions Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie four days later.