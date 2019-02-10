Chelsea travels to Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City on Sunday in a headlining Premier League matchup on Sunday.

Manchester City is coming off a 2-0 win at Everton, which put them back into first place in the Premier League at the time, prior to Liverpool's Saturday bout vs. Bournemouth. Pep Guardiola's side, which will face Chelsea in the League Cup final later this month, fell to the Blues in their previous league matchup, with Chelsea winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in December.

Chelsea won its last Premier League game against last-place Huddersfield, responding to Maurizio Sarri's harsh criticism with a 5–0 win. Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain both scored two goals, and Sarri will be hoping for a similar output as Chelsea battles for a place in the top four.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Telemundo

