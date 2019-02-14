Axel Witsel Left Red-Faced After Comments on Premier League Quality Surface After Dortmund Defeat

By 90Min
February 14, 2019

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel has been made to eat his words following the club's 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, having claimed before kick-off that there is no "serious difference in the quality" of the Bundesliga and Premier League.

The Belgium international has been one of Dortmund's best players this season having arrived in a €20m deal from Chinese side Tianjin Tianhai, forming a formidable partnership with fellow newcomer Thomas Delaney.

TF-Images/GettyImages

But the two midfielders were overrun during their Champions League knockout stage match against Tottenham on Wednesday, something which should have Witsel backtracking on his earlier comments about the quality of football in England.

"I do not think the Premier League is better than the Bundesliga on the whole," Witsel told German publication Sport Buzzer. "It's all about the media hype. 

"Many more people in the world see the Premier League on TV, because it is almost everywhere receivable. For historical reasons, the international media are more geared to England than to Germany, Italy or France. But I do not see any serious difference in the quality of football."

Witsel's career path has never seen him try his luck in the Premier League, and in fact, his summer move to Borussia Dortmund in the midfielder's first ever spell in one of Europe's top five leagues.

He came through the ranks at hometown side Standard Liège before joining Portuguese giants S.L. Benfica in 2011. Witsel then when on to move to Russia with Zenit Saint Petersburg for five years before his high-profile switch to China.

STR/GettyImages

Witsel was on the books with the likes of Alexandre Pato and Anthony Modeste at Tianjin Tianhai, but the Belgian was eager to return to Europe after the World Cup and eventually secured a four-year contract at the Westfalenstadion at the start of August.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message