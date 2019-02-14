Ed Woodward Hints at When David De Gea & Marcus Rashford Will Sign New Man Utd Deals

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is confident that the club will have agreed contract extensions for both David De Gea and Marcus Rashford by the end of the season.

United have been on a spree of new deals in recent months, with Scott McTominay, Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Anthony Martial and Chris Smalling all committing their immediate future to the club.



And, in a conference call with journalists, as quoted by Sky Sports, Woodward admitted the clube were "hoping to finish off the final few" renewals they had left on the books by May, with De Gea and Rashford the two key names left on that list.

Both players' contracts are due to expire in 2020, after the club took up their one-year extension clause on the goalkeeper's deal last November. Rashford last signed a deal in May 2016, though that was for a pay package of £75,000 a week, with his current value for the team deemed far greater.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

It is understood that the 21-year-old's wages will likely be doubled, though some reports have speculated he could be in line for a whopping £250,000-a-week deal, with the Red Devils keen to tie him down amidst interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, when Woodward was probed on the identity of the next full-time United manager, he was less willing to converse, simply stating: "That's not something we are going to get into.

"The next communication with regards to this will be when the announcement is ready.”

What's more romantic than a #Valentines trip to Bate Borisov?! 😍



Arsenal fans; treat your loved ones right! 💝✈ pic.twitter.com/R2SlinV9zN — 90min (@90min_Football) February 14, 2019

He was willing, though, to praise the current set-up. As quoted by the Mirror, he admitted: "The appointment of Ole and Mike [Phelan] as caretaker manager and assistant manager, working with Kieran [McKenna], Michael [Carrick] and Emilio [Alvarez, goalkeeping coach], has had a positive impact throughout the club.

"We are delighted with the improvement in the team’s performances since December and we look forward to a strong finish to the 18/19 season."