David Luiz Insists Chelsea Players Still Support Maurizio Sarri Despite Recent Humiliating Results

David Luiz has insisted that the Chelsea squad remain confident that Maurizio Sarri is the right man to lead the team, despite several abysmal results in recent weeks.

After the Blues suffered 4-0 and 6-0 defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City respectively, Sarri faced intense criticism from pundits and fans alike. His refusal to adapt his preferred style of play, coupled with his preference to operate with a smaller playing squad, have left the Italian under serious pressure.

Harriet Lander/Copa/GettyImages

Speaking after Thursday's 2-1 victory over Malmo, Luiz insisted that the squad remain confident in their manager. He is quoted by France 24 as saying: "Yes, [we have an] amazing future.





"We have had many meetings already asking if someone doesn't believe. Nobody said anything. It's because everyone believes.





"We lost against maybe the best team in the world at the moment in Manchester City. We lost a few matches because it is part of the process. The teams that are at the top of the table now are ones with managers who have been there for more than three years.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"There is a big difference when you have already understood everything, it is much easier to play football. I think we are in the right way to still improve to become a fantastic team."





The Blues enjoyed a 12-game unbeaten streak to start this Premier League season, prompting talk of a potential title challenge. However, comprehensive defeats against Bournemouth and City, as well as concerning performances against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, have left many fans questioning whether Sarri is right for the job.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He has also faced questions from several members of the squad over playing time. The likes of Andreas Christensen and Gary Cahill have struggled to make an impact in the team, whilst a lack of minutes is thought to have been a huge factor in the transfer sagas involving Cesc Fabregas and Callum Hudson-Odoi.





The latter, viewed by many as one of England's brightest prospects, has seen just 74 minutes of Premier League action this season, prompting links to Bayern Munich, whilst talented youngster Ethan Ampadu is yet to appear in the competition this season.