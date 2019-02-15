Man City Rejected Multiple Bids for Starlet in January After Pep Guardiola Intervention

Manchester City rejected several loan offers for the services of Phil Foden last month, with Pep Guardiola keen to give the youngster more opportunities at the club.

Newcastle, Southampton and Bournemouth all held an interest in recruiting the 18-year-old during the winter window, but City rebuffed the offers to cling on to the highly-rated midfielder.

According to reports from the Irish Sun, both Southampton and Newcastle made unsuccessful bids for Foden and it was Guardiola's decision to hold on to the player, with the Spaniard determined to award him more game time – particularly in cup competitions.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The attacking midfielder has appeared in all five of City's Carabao Cup ties this term, where he has scored two goals and assisted one more. Foden has also made eight appearances from the bench in the Premier League, but is still awaiting his first league start of the campaign.

The Under-21 England international flexed his muscles in City's youth team last term, contributing to 11 goals in just nine appearances in the Premier League 2. Whilst with the Under-18 side, he a had a hand in 21 more goals in his 29 appearances, and is widely regarded as one of England's brightest young talents.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

In December, Foden signed a long-term contract extension with the Citizens, which secured his services until 2024. Though it remains to be seen whether the youngster will be loaned out during Guardiola's revolutionary tenure, the 18-year-old seems determined to accumulate more first team minutes at one of Europe's top clubs, with his manager willing to comply.

Foden will be eyeing a start on Saturday night as his side travel to South Wales for a potentially tricky FA Cup tie against giant killers Newport County.