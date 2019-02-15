Photo: AC Milan 2019/20 Kit Leaked as Puma Seek to Continue Retro Look at San Siro

By 90Min
February 15, 2019

Photos of what is reportedly AC Milan's kit for the upcoming 2019/20 season have been leaked online.

It will be the second season in which Milan have worked with Puma to create their kits, having spent many years with adidas. Puma's current design for the club was evidence of their desire to channel the club's rich heritage, and these latest leaks reflect the iconic Milan sides of the 1980s.

The leaked images of the kits come from Footy Headlines, who specialise in updates on new kits and boots. The website has previously posted updates on Milan's kits, as well as the likes of Barcelona and Juventus.

The kit features the classic thin red and black stripes across the entirety of the shirts, and the white shorts and socks are both complimented with subtle black and red accents.

With Adidas, the club's recent shirts have regularly featured larger strips of black and white, but Puma's latest design has instead opted to return to the club's rich history.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

This season, Milan currently find themselves fourth in the Serie A, four points behind rivals Inter in third. With legendary midfielder Gennaro Gattuso at the helm, Milan will be looking to replicate the success of their former sides, starting by securing Champions League football for next season.

The team have impressed in recent weeks, with new signings Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Paqueta already looking right at home at the San Siro. The squad's rebuild certainly has a long way to go, but Milan have certainly shown their intent to once again challenge for Serie A glory in the near future.

