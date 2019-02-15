Wolves Duo Conor Coady & Matt Doherty Sign New Long-Term Contracts at Molineux

By 90Min
February 15, 2019

Wolves' defensive duo Conor Coady and Matt Doherty have signed new long-term deals with the club that will see them extend their stay at Molineux until 2023.

Club captain Coady, has been an ever-present for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, playing every minute of Premier League action this season in Wolves' return to the top-flight, whilst Doherty, the side's longest serving player, made his 200th league appearance for the club earlier in the campaign.

Speaking to the club's official website after signing his new deal, former Liverpool academy product Coady revealed: "Everybody knows how much I love being here. As soon as the club came to me and told me about the situation I wanted to get something signed as soon as possible. 

"I love coming here every day, I love coming in to train, I love playing games, I love being part of this football club. To get it done and be sorted is fantastic, it’s a great for me and my family to be part of this football club for four more years.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“You’ve got to enjoy yourself every single day and you can’t not enjoy yourself coming into this place, learning from the manager every single day and learning from the players. I’ve said it plenty of times before, how good the football club. It’s a an absolutely huge football club and I love being a part of it, it’s really special.”


Republic of Ireland international Doherty added: "I don’t feel settled now, when will I ever really feel settled? I’ve been here for a long time, I’ve seen all the changes within the club; on the field and off the field.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

“Right now, I’m completely comfortable. I’ve got a young family and we live in the area, so I’m probably feeling my most comfortable now in all my years here.

“I’m only 27 so there’s still time to improve and get better, and that’s going to be at Wolves.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message