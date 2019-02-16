Liverpool Legend Phil Thompson Claims Georginio Wijnaldum Should Be First Name on Team Sheet

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson has sung the praises of midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, claiming he is an indispensable member of Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Thompson was discussing Wijnaldum's role within Liverpool's team after commending the Dutchman for his spectacular goal during Liverpool's 3-0 win against Bournemouth.

Handout/GettyImages

Whilst appearing on Sky Sports News, Thompson said (as quoted by This Is Futbol): “It was just quite sensational. He’s one of the unsung heroes of this Liverpool side.

“I’ve told a lot of people… we had one player Ray Kennedy, fans were forever complaining about him, but we knew how good he was. Wijnaldum is the same and he should be the first name on the team sheet.

“He possesses great knowledge and awareness of where he is on the pitch. He’s a properly gifted player in more ways than the silky skills of the guys up front.”

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Wijnaldum, who joined the Reds in 2016 from Newcastle United for £23m, has played 29 games for Liverpool in all competitions this season, scoring two goals and also contributing an assist as the Merseyside club chase domestic and European silverware.

It is the Dutchman's teamwork and contribution to Liverpool's buildup play however which is his most valuable asset for the team, with the 28-year-old currently achieving a 92% pass completion rate in the Premier League.

Liverpool and Wijnaldum will return to Champions League action on Tuesday as German giants Bayern Munich visit Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash.