PSG Reportedly Looking to Spend £60m to Bring Back Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to bring back Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi to the French capital after they released him back in 2014.

Guendouzi signed a four-year deal with Arsenal back in July 2018, moving from Lorient to north London, and has played 23 times in the Premier League this season.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Frenchman spent nine years in Paris before being released at the age of 14, going on to Lorient where he made his first-team debut in 2016. His rise to prominence has been massive as he moved from Ligue 2 to being a regular in Unai Emery's Arsenal.

Guendouzi's form has caught the eye of the Parisian giants and The Express believes that Emery may sell the young player to boost his own transfer dealings in the summer.

Arsenal paid around £6m for the youngster and would receive ten times the figure they paid for the French Under-21 international.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

Arsenal could be reluctant to part with their young star with the likes of Aaron Ramsey on the move to Juventus and Mesut Ozil out of favour. This would leave Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny as the only options at the centre of midfield.

Guendouzi has scored one goal this season in a Europa League game against Qarabag and has often been paired with fellow summer signing Torreira.

PSG may have one advantage in their bid to sign the teenager, as they are currently set to feature in the Champions League next season.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Arsenal are sat in fifth place in the Premier League and may need to get into the top four or win the Europa League if they want to stand a better chance of keeping the 19-year-old at the club for the long term.