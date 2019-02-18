Bayern Considering €75m Move for Paulo Dybala Amid Interest From Liverpool & Inter

Bayern Munich are thought to be considering an offer for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, as the Bavarian giants look to re-shape their attack in the summer.

Despite a recent revival, the Bundesliga champions have fallen short of expectations so far this season, and sit two points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund having played a game more than their title rivals.

With veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery out of contract in the summer, and forwards Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski both entering their 30s, speculation has been rife that coach Niko Kovac could look for a new long-term talisman in the summer - and Italian press say that Dybala offers one potential solution.

The news comes from Tutto Mercato Web (via Focus) who say Bayern are serious about a €75m bid, and are prepared to offer the player an annual salary of €10m to see off interest from Liverpool and Inter.

"Reckon you can do this?"



"Of course!" 💯



Paulo Dybala steps up to take on a #FIFA19 pearler for #UCLGoalsRecreated...



Watch out, Atletico 👀 pic.twitter.com/K0MmQKkEQd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2019

Times change, but Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expressed his admiration of the player back in 2017, when he openly admitted he would like to bring the Argentine to the club.

"There are some excellent players in the market at the moment, and when I think of one I would like to bring to Bayern, I think of someone like Dybala," he said.

TF-Images/GettyImages

It looks a long way from concrete this stage, but it's an improvement on the swap deal for Mohamed Salah speculation we were working with at the tail end of last week.