Marek Hamsik's move from Napoli to Dalian Yifang FC has been confirmed by the Chinese Super League side.

The former Napoli captain's transfer was announced by the Partenopei's president Aurelio De Laurentiis last week, but it was yet to be officially announced by the CSL team themselves.

But now, according to Football Italia, Dalian Yifang have finally come out to cement the switch, unveiling the player as their own, though the twitter source so far remains unofficial. The deal to bring the 31-year-old to Dalian, China is expected to have cost the side €20m, which is likely to be paid in a couple of instalments over the next year, as well as a whopping €9m-a-year in wages.

官宣！

Official anouncement Dalian Yifang has signed with Slovak midfielder Marek Hamsik 🇸🇰from @sscnapoli

Welcome！哈姆西克

Hamsik himself had already spoken on the transfer in an open letter to the Napoli fans he served for so long.

"I have to apologise to all you Azzurri fans," began Hamsik on Instagram. "I wanted, hoped and dreamed of saying goodbye to you. A big lap around the field, embraced by your applause.

"You’ve always supported and loved me unconditionally, in both beautiful and difficult moments: for this I’ll always be grateful. I’ve tattooed Napoli on my skin, as well as our first victory in the Coppa Italia after 25 years. It’s impossible to forget that game."

The Slovakian left Naples as the club's record appearance maker, with 520 games notched, and record goalscorer, with 121 strikes.

He continued: "It’s impossible to forget that moment when I beat [Giuseppe] Bruscolotti’s record or when I broke the Azzurri’s goal record, set by the god of football himself, Diego Armando Maradona.

"As soon as it’s possible, I hope you’ll grant me one last lap around the field at the San Paolo, to dedicate to you the send-off you deserve. I love you all and I’ll love this city forever."