Tottenham Stadium Opening Suffers Another Setback After Crystal Palace Game Gets Rearranged

By 90Min
February 18, 2019

The much-anticipated opening of Tottenham's new stadium has been delayed once again after their scheduled game against Crystal Palace will need to be rearranged.

The north London side had hoped to open their new ground in the televised Premier League fixture against Palace on 17 March, but the Eagles' progression into the fifth round of the FA Cup now means the league clash will be rescheduled. 

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mirror, ties in the fifth round are currently scheduled to be played on the same weekend, meaning Spurs' Premier League clash with Palace will now be moved to another date. 


Mauricio Pochettino's side's next home game after Palace is not until 6 April when they take on Brighton. 

In another potential cause for frustration, Spurs' game with Brighton falls on yet another FA Cup weekend, and crucially, the Seagulls remain in the competition, meaning the opening of the new White Hart Lane could be postponed once again if Chris Hughton's men make it to the semi-finals.


Should Brighton exit the FA Cup at the quarter-finals stage, it is expected Spurs will be pressed into playing the Premier League match at their new stadium, due to both Wembley and MK Dons' Stadium MK hosting fixtures of their own.

The latest reports comes as a fresh setback to Spurs, with their planned opening of the new stadium being pushed back several times over the course of this campaign due to persisting safety issues.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message