AC Milan Failed to Match Arsenal Offer for Denis Suarez in January Bid

By 90Min
February 19, 2019

Arsenal midfielder Denis Suarez was close to joining AC Milan last month before the deal fell through, paving the way for the Gunners to complete their move.

The 25-year-old was close to agreeing a deal with the Italian giants during last month's window, with Suarez keen on the move. However, a report from Italy claims Barcelona turned down Milan's offer, which saw the midfielder make the switch to north London instead.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Milan board were very keen on securing Suarez's talents but were ultimately unsuccessful in getting their man, after Arsenal submitted a higher offer for his wages.

The north London outfit committed to paying the whole of Suarez's salary, which Milan were not willing to do. In addition, the report cites 'agent commissions' as another reason for the deal failing to materialise.

Since his move to Arsenal on an initial loan, the Spaniard has made three substitute appearances under Unai Emery, as he still awaits a first start under his new boss.

Harriet Lander / Copa/GettyImages

Once the midfielder's loan spell expires at the end of this campaign, Arsenal will have a choice on whether to make his transfer permanent, or let him return to his parent club in Barcelona. Should Arsenal fail to take up their option, Milan could be put on high alert, with the Rossoneri still said to be interested in acquiring the Spaniard.

