Giorgio Chiellini Names World's Best Defender & Calls Atletico Madrid 'More Italian Than Spanish'

By 90Min
February 19, 2019

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has claimed that Atletico Madrid are 'more Italian than Spanish' ahead of the meeting between the two clubs in the Champions League round of 16. 

Famed for their miserly defence under manager Diego Simeone, Los Rojiblancos currently have the best defensive record in La Liga this season, conceding just 17 goals - only two more than current Serie A leaders Juve have conceded domestically. 

Speaking ahead of their first-leg meeting at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday, the 34-year-old centre back praised that Atletico Madrid's pragmatism, a quality synonymous with Italian football. 

"I think Atletico Madrid are more Italian than Spanish," the veteran centre-back told Marca.

"In terms of mentality and approach to games, they’re closer to our football. Simeone is ready to line up four midfielders to stop Juventus: Rodrigo, Thomas, Saul and Koke. I hope to return to this stadium for the final on June 1."

Chiellini is aiming to win his first Champions League final with Juventus, having lost his previous two finals in 2015 and 2017 to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. However, with the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer, are considered one of the favourites to lift to trophy in the Spanish capital.

As well as the upcoming Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid, Chiellini was also asked if he believed he was the best central defender in the world at present, although the Italian named one of Ronaldo's former teammates instead. 


Asked the question, Chiellini replied: "No, Atletico have one of them in Diego Godin. When he's not there, Atletico change. He knows what distances to keep and I think he is the soul of Atletico and I know his renewal situation is complicated."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Later in the interview, he added: "I said it last year, but now he [Sergio Ramos] even takes penalties, he is the best defender in the world. He hardly ever makes a mistake and if he does it's because other things went wrong.

"He's a leader on and off the pitch and is one of those players that can influence both teams. He makes others play and that's the difference between a good player and a champion. Sergio is the best."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message