Juventus Confirm Striker Alberto Cerri Has Permanently Joined Cagliari After Loan Spell

Former Italy Under-21 international Alberto Cerri has joined Cagliari Calcio in a permanent deal from Juventus following a successful six months on loan at the Sardegna Arena.

The 22-year-old striker has been on the books with Juventus ever since a free transfer from Parma in 2015 but he never made a first-team appearance for the Bianconeri, instead having five separate loan spells with four different clubs in Italy.

Cerri initially joined Cagliari when he first signed for Juventus and he completed the same move at the start of this season, returning to a club where he scored three goals in 26 appearances as a teenager.

The Bianconeri have now confirmed on their official website that Cerri will not be returning to Turin at the end of his loan spell, having agreed to sell the striker to Cagliari in a €9m deal at the end of the season.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

A club statement read: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that, following the achievement of the conditions provided by the contract, the obligation for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Alberto Cerri by Cagliari Calcio S.p.A. became due for a consideration of €9m, to be paid in the next three financial years."

Juventus added that they will make €8.4m thanks to the deal.

Why would you sell I’m he’s a beast😩😩😩 — Sal (@level_1_crook) February 19, 2019

Cerri has only made 10 appearances for Cagliari during his current loan spell and he's yet to find the back of the net in Serie A, but he did open his account for the season in their Coppa Italia win over Chievo Verona.