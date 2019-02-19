Roma Set to Increase Kostas Manolas' Release Clause in Response to Interest From Manchester United

Roma are looking to either increase or remove Kostas Manolas' release clause following rumours of a potential move to Manchester United.

Manolas is currently in his fifth season with Roma after joining the club from Olympiacos back in 2014 and is contracted to remain with the Giallorossi until 2022. He currently has a £31.5m release clause in his contract which has spiked the interest of a number of top teams across Europe.

The likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Juventus and Bayern Munich are all interested in snapping up the Greek defender and, according to Corriere dello Sport, Roma are set to respond to that collective interest by either increasing or removing Manolas' release clause to squeeze more money out of his potential suitors.





Despite the widespread interest, the report goes on to claim that United are currently in 'pole position' to secure a deal for Manolas.





The Red Devils have already been in contact with Manolas' agent Mino Raiola and the interest from United is said to be 'strong'.

United have been following Manolas closely over the past few seasons and have previously sent scouts to observe the 27-year-old in various important games for Roma.





Roma could also be forced to cut their losses if they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season, as they will be forced to sell a number of players for budgetary needs.

Manolas is currently in discussions with Roma over a potential extension to his current deal with the club but, as of yet, no further progress has been made.