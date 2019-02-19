Roma Set to Increase Kostas Manolas' Release Clause in Response to Interest From Manchester United

By 90Min
February 19, 2019

Roma are looking to either increase or remove Kostas Manolas' release clause following rumours of a potential move to Manchester United.

Manolas is currently in his fifth season with Roma after joining the club from Olympiacos back in 2014 and is contracted to remain with the Giallorossi until 2022. He currently has a £31.5m release clause in his contract which has spiked the interest of a number of top teams across Europe.

The likes of Manchester UnitedArsenalJuventus and Bayern Munich are all interested in snapping up the Greek defender and, according to Corriere dello Sport, Roma are set to respond to that collective interest by either increasing or removing Manolas' release clause to squeeze more money out of his potential suitors.


Despite the widespread interest, the report goes on to claim that United are currently in 'pole position' to secure a deal for Manolas.


The Red Devils have already been in contact with Manolas' agent Mino Raiola and the interest from United is said to be 'strong'. 

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

United have been following Manolas closely over the past few seasons and have previously sent scouts to observe the 27-year-old in various important games for Roma.


Roma could also be forced to cut their losses if they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season, as they will be forced to sell a number of players for budgetary needs.

Manolas is currently in discussions with Roma over a potential extension to his current deal with the club but, as of yet, no further progress has been made.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message