Tiemoue Bakayoko Provides Update on His Chelsea Future as AC Milan Loan Winds Down

On-loan Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has reiterated his desire to remain at the San Siro on a permanent basis, despite being contracted to Chelsea until 2023.
Bakayoko, 24, has enjoyed a successful spell on loan at AC Milan this season after failing to settle at Stamford Bridge, following his £40m move from AS Monaco.
The Frenchman has previously stated he watned to remain at Milan after this season, with Bakayoko reaffirming those beliefs during a recent interview with French media outlet RMC Sport, where he also discussed his aspirations returning to the France national team set-up.
He said: "The start of the season was not easy because of the language but today it is much better both on the field and in my private life and I am very happy with what I am experiencing.
"I would like to get to the top four in the standings and receive a surprise, that is, the call-up for the French national team. My future? I cannot answer today, we will wait until the end of the season. I have a contract with Chelsea but I am very, very happy at Milan."
Timeoue Bakayoko averages a ball recovery every 15.6 minutes, the best in Serie A and third best in Europe.— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 18, 2019
Milan are currently fourth in Serie A, just one point above AS Roma, with 14 games of the league season remaining, as Bakayoko also revealed that finishing in a Champions League qualification place remains a priority for I Rossoneri come the end of the campaign.
Bakayoko added: "Those who say that Milan is no longer a big club are wrong. I do not need to talk about the historical successes of the club, everyone knows them. When I arrived I saw all the photos and trophies, it is really impressive.
"It is sad that the club is not participating in the current Champions League edition, I hope that this year we will be able to return."