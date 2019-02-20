La Liga President Linked With Top Premier League Job as Chief Executive Hunt Continues

La Liga president Javier Tebas has emerged as a potential successor to Richard Scudamore at the Premier League, although the Spanish league have released a statement denying his candidacy.

It was revealed last year that Scudamore would step down from his role as Chief Executive of England's top flight at the end of the 2018/19 season, and the league have subsequently struggled to find a replacement.



AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The role was initially handed to Susanna Dinnage, though she ultimately turned it down, as did BBC executive Tim Davie. And, according to reports in the Times, Tebas has become a key target, despite his limited English language skills.



However, La Liga have subsequently released a statement responding to this speculation, as quoted by the Independent.



It declares: “Javier has a contract with La Liga and not only is he happy at La Liga, he also has lot of responsibilities and many challenges to work on with changing the broadcast landscape, the threat of new competitions and format changes that put domestic competition at risk.”

Tebas is most known in Spain for championing the playing of domestic fixtures overseas, orchestrating a controversial deal with promoters in the United States whereby clubs would play La Liga matches there.

🚨 Calling all U.S. #LaLiga fans! 🚨



For the first time, you can experience #ElClasico live at watch parties in LA and Houston. 🇺🇸



Register to join the party – it's free! #ElClasicoUSA



Los Angeles: https://t.co/6uGiFIMJl8

Houston: https://t.co/1t0O0Y0vpA pic.twitter.com/xPQxXuOyFS — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) February 20, 2019

The first of these was scheduled to showcase Barcelona vs Girona next month in Miami, but amid great dissent from clubs around the league, the Spanish FA blocked the move, and attempted to champion in its place a new four-team Super Cup.



The 56-year-old has been in charge of the organisation since 2013, and has been able to negotiate the second best TV rights deal in club football, behind the Premier League. He was offered a similar role at Serie A last year, but turned it down following a pay rise in Spain.

