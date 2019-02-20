Southampton Forward Michael Obafemi Commits Future to Club After Signing New Three-Year Deal

Southampton have announced that striker Michael Obafemi has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at St Mary's until 2022.

The 18-year-old Irish international is a graduate from the Saints' highly vaunted youth academy, and has made six first team appearances for the club, notching a goal and an assist, his debut goal coming against Huddersfield in the Premier League in December.

In an official press release, the club confirmed: "Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce it has agreed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with striker Michael Obafemi.

"The 18-year-old Academy graduate put pen to paper on the deal, which runs until 2022, on Wednesday afternoon, as he further strengthened his commitment with the club."

At the unveiling, Obafemi admitted: “It's a good day. I'm happy that it's done and now I'm looking to move forward. I'll always be thankful to the club for sticking by me, and I just want to show everyone what I've got.

“I'm determined to show the fans and everyone at the club why I've been given a three-and-a-half-year deal.”

His manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl, was effusive with his praise upon hearing the news, declaring: “Young players like Michael represent a big part of the future of Southampton, so this is an important day for him and also for the club.

“Already, he has shown to me he can have a big impact in our games and, with the right guidance and also with the right approach from him, I think this influence will increase.

“This is a big day for Michael, but I think what is most important now is that he realises this is the start for him, and that he must use this as a base to make the next steps in his development.

“There is still a great amount of potential for Michael to fulfil and a lot for him to achieve, and this is the best place for him to do it, so he must focus on working as hard and professionally as possible to make sure he becomes the player I believe he can be.”