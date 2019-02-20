Wanda Nara Hits Back at Reports of Mauro Icardi Inter Captaincy Ultimatum

By 90Min
February 20, 2019

The wife and agent of Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara has hit back at rumours that claimed her husband could leave Inter if he is not restored as the team's captain. 

Amid ongoing and very public tensions over contract negotiations between Icardi and Inter, the Argentine forward was stripped of his captaincy and replaced by goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, while he was also left out of the Europa League squad to face Rapid Wien. 


Inter have not said much publicly about the incident, only claiming that the decision wasn't a disciplinary measure. However, rumours over the star man's future continue to rage, with Nara crying on TV as she discussed her husband's situation.


Reports from Italy alleged on Tuesday that Nara threatened Inter that Icardi would never play for the club again unless they restored him with the captaincy. The report also speculates that 26-year-old Icardi would require a formal apology from the club for the suffering they have caused him. 

However, Nara has since shot down these claims in a tweet, which reads: “A disgrace! That they keep writing this rubbish is even more dangerous. There’s always only one truth!”


Despite the strong denial of the accusations, Nara has since tweeted several cryptic messages alluding to her husband's future with the club. These tweets have featured pictures of Icardi clapping and sobbing his way off the pitch looking like he is saying goodbye to the club, as well as retweets from fans claiming Icardi is the only captain for Inter. 

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Inter are set to face Rapid Wien in the second leg of their Europa League tie on Thursday, with the fans speculating over whether or not the striker will be included in the squad. 

The reported falling out has led Icardi to be linked with a move to some of Europe's biggest clubs such as Juventus and Real Madrid.

