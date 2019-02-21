Inter 4-0 Rapid Wien (5-0 agg): Report, Ratings & Reaction as Nerazzurri Book Last 16 Spot With Ease

By 90Min
February 21, 2019

Inter qualified for the last 16 of the Europa League with consummate ease after dispatching Rapid Wien 4-0 at San Siro - winning the tie 5-0 on aggregate. 

The evening was made extremely comfortable for Inter after they raced into a two goal lead within the first 20 minutes, killing of any hopes of a potential upset. Matias Vecino opened the scoring before Andrea Ranocchia, of all people, lashed home a sensational volley from outside of the 18 yard box.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

After a quiet second period, Ivan Perisic added a third goal - rounding the Rapid Wien keeper before delicately chipping the ball into the vacant net - before Matteo Politano capped off an impressive Inter performance with the fourth and final goal of the evening.

Check out the full breakdown of the game below.

INTER

Key Talking Point

With the off-field controversy surrounding Mauro Icardi continuing to rumble on, it's up to Inter to continue performing in his absence.

Andrea Ranocchia

In truth, this wasn't really a test for them and as soon as they scored the second goal of the evening the tempo immediately dropped. They outclassed their opponents all over the park, causing plenty of problems in the final third with incisive movement whilst simultaneously nullifying any attacks Rapid Wien could string together.

After they were dumped out of the Coppa Italia, the Europa League remains Inter's only chance of silverware this season and, with very few big names left in this season's competition, Luciano Spalletti's men are certainly one of the favourites.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Handanovic (6); Cedric (6), Ranocchia (7), Skriniar (6), Asamoah (6); Vecino (7), Brozovic (6), Candreva (5), Nainggolan (6), Perisic (8*); Martinez (6).

Substitutes: Valero (6), Politano (7), Miranda (N/A).

STAR MAN - Ivan Perisic has been struggling for consistency all season, but his last few performances seem to suggest that he is getting back to his best.

The Croatian winger was a constant thorn in the side of Rapid Wien and played an instrumental part in three of Inter's goals. He delivered the cross that led to Vecino's opener, scored a spectacular goal himself and then registered an assist for Politano's late strike.

If Inter are to finish the season strongly then they will be hoping that Perisic can keep up his current run of form.

 

RAPID WIEN

Player Ratings:

Starting XI: Strebinger (5); Potzmann (6), Sonnleitner (5), Hofmann (6), Bolingoli (6); Ljubicic (6), Grahovac (5), Murg (6), Knasmullner (5), Ivan (5); Pavlovic (5).

Substitutes: Muldur (5), Schwab (5), Schobesberger (N/A).

Looking Ahead


Inter travel to face Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday as they look to cement their spot in the Champions League places.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message