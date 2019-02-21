Marko Arnautovic Insists He Is Fully Focused on West Ham After Failed Transfer to China

By 90Min
February 21, 2019

West Ham striker Marko Arnautović has insisted that he is fully focused on his future with the club after seeing a January transfer to the Chinese Super League collapse earlier this year.

The Austria international looked set to end his 18-month spell in east London at the turn of the year, with reports at the time suggesting that Arnautović was on the verge of leaving while West Ham eyed up replacements.

But a deal never materialised and Arnautović ended up signing a new contract at London Stadium. The former Stoke City star now insists that he's fully focused on his future with West Ham even though he came close to leaving the club last month.

"I think it’s really obvious what the media attention has caused. Otherwise, I do not want to say much about it anymore," Arnautović told Kronen Zeitung. "I’m a West Ham United player and I do my utmost to be successful with my team."

Arnautović was speaking after being named as the Austrian player of the year in a fans vote, and he was eager to stress the importance of supporters at both club and international level.

"That’s the most important, fans, especially those from the homeland, they give so much encouragement, it’s outstanding," he added. "It’s great that so many people are taking their time to vote.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

"What matters to the striker, in particular, is his relationship with the little ones. Experiences with children are beautiful. I always want to give them pleasure. If I give shoes or a shirt, the boy or girl and I will not forget that day so fast."

